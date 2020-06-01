Bobby Wayne Brown
Lisman, KY - Bobby Wayne Brown 94, of Lisman, KY passed away on May 31, 2020 at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Madisonville, KY. He was a lifelong grain and cattle farmer, he was a WWII Navy Veteran and loved to hunt and fish. He was the son of the late Rice and Ruby Brown. He was preceded in death by his wife Edna Earle Villines Brown and a son Tommy Brown. Survivors include his daughter Jan Cole(Tommy) of Dixon, KY; 1 brother Billy Brown of Lisman, KY; 3 grandchildren Jason Cole(April), Tina Hayes(Barry) and Toby Parker; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 12pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Min. Rex Childs and Min. Audie Cherry will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dixon, KY. Visitation will be from 10am until service time at the funeral home. Hopkins Co. Honor Guard will perform Military Rites at the graveside. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.