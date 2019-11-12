|
Bonnie Sue Liles
Henderson - Bonnie Sue Liles, age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Bonnie was a painter and a housekeeper her entire life and enjoyed what she did.
Bonnie is survived by her son Jason Miller and his wife Selena of Henderson, KY; 1 grandson Caleb Miller of Henderson, KY; 1 sister Debbie Mullans of Richmond, VA; close friends J.R. Higginson and Debbie Blackston both of Henderson, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bonnie's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Tom Emerson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019