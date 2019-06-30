|
|
Bowman Truman Duncan
Little Dixie, KY - Bowman Truman Duncan, 64, of Little Dixie, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home.
He was a retired coal miner from Ritiki Coal Mine in Henderson, Kentucky, where he worked for 21 years. Truman also owned Mom's Laundromat in Henderson and later worked with his son, Jeremy Duncan, at T & A Locksmith.
He was preceded in death by one son, Forrest Daniel Duncan, March 2019; one grandson, Michael Truman Sheeran; his parents, Bowman and Viola Duncan; and one brother, Phillip.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Glenda Bruce Duncan; his children, Crystal and Jeremy, both of Henderson, Kentucky; four sisters, Betty Ann, Frances, Donna, and Cleo; five brothers, John, Thomas, Glenn, Terry, and Greg; three grandchildren, Alexis, Bowman, and Lorelei; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at First United Methodist in Henderson, Kentucky, with a celebration of life to follow at 9302 Martin-Martin Road, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 30, 2019