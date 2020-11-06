REVEREND BRAD HARRISON
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Reverend Brad Harrison, 73, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Before becoming pastor of Watson Lane Baptist Church for many years until his retirement, Brad was a member of Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, taught Sunday school, and helped begin the Jail Ministry for the church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching his grandchildren play football and soccer. Brad was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a mentor to many people.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Louise Shannon, and father, Robert J. Harrison.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Donna; two daughters, Robyn Harrison of Henderson, Kentucky, and Shannon Harrison Pattison and her husband, Michael, of Dallas, Texas; three sisters, Gaylene Domer and her husband, Jerry, of Chicago, Illinois, Marsha Tucker of Skiatook, Oklahoma, and Caren Reamy of Woodward, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Kobe and Kayden Walker; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Dan Garland will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kobe Walker, Jerry Domer, Steve Hite, Tim Johnson, Terry Rich, Michael Pattison, Gary Holmes, and Shawn Jewell.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.