Brad Witherspoon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brad Witherspoon

Owensboro, KY - Brad Witherspoon, 37, of Owensboro, KY passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Heartford House in Owensboro.

He was born on December 2, 1982 in Madisonville. Brad worked as a sales representative for Heidelberg Distributing. He enjoyed skating, craft beers, photography and graphic design.

Survivors include his mother, Belinda (Barry) Stirsman of Utica, KY; father, Louis Witherspoon of Madisonville; wife, Brittany Witherspoon of Owensboro; sister, Kristen Witherspoon of Calhoun, KY; step-brother, Bradley (Allee) Kirtley of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.

The visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.

The pallbearers are Bradley Foreman, Derek Riggs, John Condray, Bradley Kirtley, Robert Hinton and Derrick Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Ferrell, Bobby Edge and Matt Martinez.

Memorial contributions may be made in Brad's memory to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home Inc
134 N Main St
Madisonville, KY 42431
(270) 821-6601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved