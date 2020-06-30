Brad Witherspoon
Owensboro, KY - Brad Witherspoon, 37, of Owensboro, KY passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Heartford House in Owensboro.
He was born on December 2, 1982 in Madisonville. Brad worked as a sales representative for Heidelberg Distributing. He enjoyed skating, craft beers, photography and graphic design.
Survivors include his mother, Belinda (Barry) Stirsman of Utica, KY; father, Louis Witherspoon of Madisonville; wife, Brittany Witherspoon of Owensboro; sister, Kristen Witherspoon of Calhoun, KY; step-brother, Bradley (Allee) Kirtley of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.
The visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Bradley Foreman, Derek Riggs, John Condray, Bradley Kirtley, Robert Hinton and Derrick Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Ferrell, Bobby Edge and Matt Martinez.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brad's memory to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.