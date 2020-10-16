Bradley Alan Fisher
Henderson, KY - Heaven must have needed a new paint job, because on October 11, 2020, God called his favorite painter home to touch up the colors in heaven.
Brad was a loving father, a devoted son, and a good friend to the many who knew and loved him. He loved sports from an early age, with basketball being his obsession. He also loved to coach young kids in their favorite sports in his pastime, and spent many hours watching games on TV with his boys.
He was only on this earth for 40 years but had a huge impact on those around him. The world lost an amazing soul, but heaven has gained a new angel with paint stains on his wings.
He survived by his sons Jordan Fisher and Zayden Fisher both of Henderson, KY; his father Ted Fisher of Henderson, KY; his mother JoAnn Simpson and her husband Ron of Booneville, IN; one step-sister Kelly Bechel of Wausau, WI; one step-brother Brad Simpson of Newburgh, IN.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brad's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.