Brandy Nichole Rhea
Henderson - Brandy Nichole Rhea, age 40 of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Brandy was a registered nurse. She was sassy, fun, and loved life. She enjoyed spending time outside in the sunshine. She was so sweet and had the biggest heart. Most of all she loved being a mom.
Brandy is preceded in death by her mother Donna Boullie, paternal grandparents Cedric and Marilyn Rexing, and her maternal grandfather Paul Elschide.
She is survived by her fiancé Jason Ailstock; daughter Haley Root; 2 sons Tye and Austin "A.J." Doepp; father Mark A. Rexing (Lisa); grandmother Joyce Elschide; 3 sisters: Brook Rexing, Bambi Meredith (Steven) and Lori Benningfield (Scotty); 1 brother James Boullie, II (Kathy); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020