Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandy Rhea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandy Nichole Rhea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandy Nichole Rhea Obituary
Brandy Nichole Rhea

Henderson - Brandy Nichole Rhea, age 40 of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Brandy was a registered nurse. She was sassy, fun, and loved life. She enjoyed spending time outside in the sunshine. She was so sweet and had the biggest heart. Most of all she loved being a mom.

Brandy is preceded in death by her mother Donna Boullie, paternal grandparents Cedric and Marilyn Rexing, and her maternal grandfather Paul Elschide.

She is survived by her fiancé Jason Ailstock; daughter Haley Root; 2 sons Tye and Austin "A.J." Doepp; father Mark A. Rexing (Lisa); grandmother Joyce Elschide; 3 sisters: Brook Rexing, Bambi Meredith (Steven) and Lori Benningfield (Scotty); 1 brother James Boullie, II (Kathy); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to COVID-19, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now