Brenda Cook
Henderson, KY - Brenda Joyce (Yates) Cook, 68, of Henderson, KY passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
Mrs. Cook was born January 28, 1952 in Henderson to the late Thomas and Irene Yates. She was retired from Cintas Uniforms where she worked as a seamstress.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by a son, Gary Fulkerson, Jr and sister, Frieda Hendericks.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary Cook; children, Melissa Kelton of Henderson, Bradley Fulkerson and wife Maegan of Henderson; step children, Tammy Cook of Henderson, Pamela Cook of Dixon; three brothers, Joe Yates and wife Carol of Henderson, Doug Yates of Henderson, Tommy Yates of Henderson; three grandchildren, one step grandson, three great grandchildren, one step great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Friday, October 2, 2020, 2 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Jack Ross officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 1-2 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.