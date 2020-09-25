1/1
Brenda Cook
Brenda Cook

Henderson, KY - Brenda Joyce (Yates) Cook, 68, of Henderson, KY passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.

Mrs. Cook was born January 28, 1952 in Henderson to the late Thomas and Irene Yates. She was retired from Cintas Uniforms where she worked as a seamstress.

Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by a son, Gary Fulkerson, Jr and sister, Frieda Hendericks.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary Cook; children, Melissa Kelton of Henderson, Bradley Fulkerson and wife Maegan of Henderson; step children, Tammy Cook of Henderson, Pamela Cook of Dixon; three brothers, Joe Yates and wife Carol of Henderson, Doug Yates of Henderson, Tommy Yates of Henderson; three grandchildren, one step grandson, three great grandchildren, one step great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Friday, October 2, 2020, 2 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Jack Ross officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 1-2 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
