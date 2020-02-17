|
Brenda F. Smith
Corydon - Brenda F. Smith, age 74, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Brenda worked alongside her husband, Hosea, at Midway Tool & Die for 27 years as the shop secretary and treasurer. She owned " The Washtub" in Providence, KY and loved her work there. She was a motorcycle enthusiast. She and Hosea put thousands of miles on their bikes riding from Corydon to Canada and all the places in between on their vacations. Brenda loved all animals, but especially her precious Abbie, a miniature pincher. Her family was the most precious thing in her world.
In addition to her parents, William and Maude McGraw, Brenda was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Raymond Swindle; great-grandson, Bentley James Griffin; brothers, William McGraw, Jr and Johnny McGraw; and sister, Voline Gibbs.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 46 years, Hosea Smith, Jr.; daughters, Faith Ann Echols and her husband Paul of Corydon, KY and Laura Rae Swindle of Moulton, AL; step-son, Darrin Smith and his wife Lisa of Uniontown, KY; sister, Susan Turner of Cairo, KY; 4 grandchildren: Shanda, Jimmy, Brandon, and Jeremy; 2 step-grandchildren, Dillon and Ally; 6 great grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brenda's Life Celebration from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice and/or .
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020