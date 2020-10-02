Brenda "Mama" Ralph
Henderson - Brenda Joyce "Mama" Ralph, 76 of Henderson passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by her family.
Brenda was born in Detroit Michigan to the late Leon and Delma (Flenner) Pugh.
She retired from Walmart and had previously been employed by Sheller and Globe in Morganfield and the Hosiery Mill. Brenda helped start the Henderson Girl's Baseball League which is now called the Henderson's Girl's Softball League.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Brennie Ralph and her granddaughter Stashia Dawn Ralph.
Brenda is survived by her children Beth Stovall (Jim) and James "Bubby" Ralph; her grandchildren Cody Ralph, Quinton Stovall, Dalten Ralph and Kadie Ralph; her great grandson James William Ralph and her God Children Diane Green and Debbie Bartosh.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M Sunday October 4, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Brother Rick O'Daniel will be officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00 A.M until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Fairmont Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Ralph, Quinton Stovall, Dalten Ralph, Leon Boarman, Rick Thompson and Robbie Boarman. Honorary pallbearers will be Kadie Ralph and Bailey Simpson.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences can made at www.Tomblinsonfuneralhome.com