1/1
Brenda "Mama" Ralph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda "Mama" Ralph

Henderson - Brenda Joyce "Mama" Ralph, 76 of Henderson passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by her family.

Brenda was born in Detroit Michigan to the late Leon and Delma (Flenner) Pugh.

She retired from Walmart and had previously been employed by Sheller and Globe in Morganfield and the Hosiery Mill. Brenda helped start the Henderson Girl's Baseball League which is now called the Henderson's Girl's Softball League.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Brennie Ralph and her granddaughter Stashia Dawn Ralph.

Brenda is survived by her children Beth Stovall (Jim) and James "Bubby" Ralph; her grandchildren Cody Ralph, Quinton Stovall, Dalten Ralph and Kadie Ralph; her great grandson James William Ralph and her God Children Diane Green and Debbie Bartosh.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M Sunday October 4, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Brother Rick O'Daniel will be officiating.

Visitation will be 10:00 A.M until service time Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Fairmont Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody Ralph, Quinton Stovall, Dalten Ralph, Leon Boarman, Rick Thompson and Robbie Boarman. Honorary pallbearers will be Kadie Ralph and Bailey Simpson.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can made at www.Tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved