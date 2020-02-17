|
Mrs. Brenda Sue Duncan (nee. Johnson)
Union Grove - Mrs. Brenda Sue Duncan (nee. Johnson), age 69, passed away on February 15, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 7, 1951, in Mt Carmel, IL to May and Leroy Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Duncan. Daughter, Susan (Michael) Marema of Union Grove, WI grandson, Mitchell (Katie), great-grandchildren, Weston and Cheyenne of Missoula, MT, and granddaughter, Megan. Daughter, Tina (TJ) Nielsen and grandsons, JT and Nolan of Milwaukee, WI. Son, Randy (Alison) Duncan and grandsons, Preston and Colton Roberts of Myrtle Beach, SC. Grandsons, Alec (Gia) and Evan Duncan. Daughter, Christine (Andy) Rose and grandchildren, Jack and Alaina of Bristol, WI. Brenda is further survived by two brothers, five sisters, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 10 am-1 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm and burial will immediately follow at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Ascension All Saints Emergency Department, Flight for Life Froedtert Emergency Department, Froedtert Surgical ICU and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent care they showed Brenda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at
www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home, 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182, 262-878-2500
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020