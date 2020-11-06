Brenda Sue Harris
Henderson - Brenda Sue Harris, age 77, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:41 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
In addition to her parents, Herbert and Minnie Husk, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle B. Harris and brother, Jacob "J." Leland Husk.
Brenda was a devout Christian who read her bible daily. She was a member of Country View General Baptist Church. Brenda will be remembered for her kind and compassionate spirit.
Brenda is survived by her brother, Terry W. Husk and his wife Donna of Henderson, KY; and nieces and nephews: Zachary Lee Husk, Abby Powell, Amanda Waggener and her husband Josh, and Kelly Brocato and her husband Shay, and Jacob C. Husk.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brenda's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., November 12, 2020, at the funeral home with Reverend Raymond Abbott officiating . Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Pallbearers will be: Zachary Lee Husk, Jacob C. Husk, Josh Waggener, Shay Brocato, Tristan Brocato, and Tyler Brocato.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
