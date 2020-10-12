Brenda Sue "Penny" (Kitchens) Sutton
Henderson - Brenda Sue "Penny" (Kitchens) Sutton, age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital - Evansville.
Penny was born and raised in Henderson, KY, on April 24, 1947, to James Kitchens and Margaret (Hudson) Kitchens. She graduated from Henderson County High School. Penny worked in customer service for National Cash Advance for 20 years. She loved all children, especially her grandchildren. Penny enjoyed watching the kids play ball at the ballfields as well as cooking and spending time with her family.
Penny is survived by her son, William "Bo" Sutton (Becky); daughter, Trisha Sutton; grandchildren, Levi Powell, Shelby Powell, Brandi Gaines, Courtney Wilson, and Andrea Fowler; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Beba Fulkerson and Margaret Parker; sisters-in-law, Pat Girten and Delores Shuck (Gary); brother-in-law, John Sutton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Penny is preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Sutton, who passed away July 12, 2008; parents, James and Margaret Kitchens; and brothers, James "Chuck" Kitchens and Dwight "Buzzy" Kitchens.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Community Park at 1776 Madison Street, Henderson, KY. Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made the family's GoFundMe page.
Arrangements are being handled by BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net