Services
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Church
Adams St.
Henderson, KY
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Church
Adams St.
Henderson, KY
Bruce A. Blythe


1956 - 2019
Bruce A. Blythe Obituary
Bruce A. Blythe

Henderson - Bruce A. Blythe, 62, of Henderson,Ky passed on Thursday June 6th, 2019

Bruce was born Nov 1, 1956 in San Diego, California to the late Carter Blythe Jr and Flavia Blythe. Bruce served in the US Navy, was a Ordained Minister and a Certified Mechanic.

Bruce spent is life loving his family and friends and serving the lord. Bruce is preceded in death with his parents and brother Carter Blythe 111.

He is survived by his two sons Samson and Bruce (BJ) Blythe Jr. and sister Camille Collins. 3 Grandchildren, 1 niece, 4 Nephews 1 great niece and 3 great nephews.

Services will be held Saturday August 17th, at Mt. Olive Church on Adams St. in

Henderson, KY. Wake will be from 1-2 and service at 2.

Rev. Anguish officiating
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
