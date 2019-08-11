|
Bruce Fletcher
Bloomington, IN - Robert Bruce Fletcher, 84, of Bloomington, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2 at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Bruce was born in Henderson, KY on August 15, 1934 to Laverne and Robert Fletcher. Following his graduation from Barrett Manual Training and High School in 1952, Bruce served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he earned undergraduate and master's degrees from Indiana University where he then taught economics for seventeen years. He also was a residential general contractor.
Among the passions of his multi-faceted life, Bruce trained and competitively showed Tennessee Walking horses, collected acoustic guitars, and for many years supported emerging musicians in both Bloomington and Nashville, and often hosting chili and pickin' parties.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary-Ann Link, his sister and brother-in-law Martha and Don Cox, his nephew Kevin Fowbers, and dear friends Janne Henshaw, Gillian Welch, and Dave Rawlings.
Memorial contributions honoring Bruce can be made to the Buskirk-Chumley Theater at 114 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, IN, 47408.
There will be a private celebration of Bruce's life held in Bloomington at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 11, 2019