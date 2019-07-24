Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Bruce Smith
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
Bruce L. Smith


1946 - 2019
Bruce L. Smith Obituary
Bruce L. Smith

Henderson, Kentucky - Bruce L. Smith, 72, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

He retired in 2008 from Alcan Aluminum where he had worked for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon R. and Opal LeMaster Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sandra R. Smith; one daughter, Ellen R. Smith and her husband, Daniel A. Shaw, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one son, Mark E. Smith and his wife, Nikki R. Smith, of Paducah, Kentucky; one sister, Linda S. Griffin and her husband, Randy, of Suwanee, Georgia; two brothers, Jerry R. Smith and his wife, Jo, and Steven V. Smith and his wife, Deanna, both of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Ava K. Smith and Edith R. Shaw; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Randy Griffin will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 24, 2019
