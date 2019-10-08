Services
Rev. Bruce Robertson

Rev. Bruce Robertson Obituary
Henderson - Rev. Bruce Edward Robertson Sr., 68, of Henderson passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 9:49 PM at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice surrounded by his family.

Bruce was born in Henderson to the late Harold Lee Sr. and Edith (McFarland) Robertson. He was retired from pastoring Bethlehem Baptist Church in Utica, KY, working at Alcan, and running a small business repairing appliances and installing HVAC systems.

Rev. Robertson is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William A. Robertson, and his sister, Glenda Robertson-Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara Robertson; his children Tameca Michelle Robertson, Bruce Edward Robertson Jr., Melissa Ann Reynolds (Kelly), and Amy Lou Littlepage (Dustin); his siblings Judith Baker, Mary Johnson (Terry), Sara Johnson (Kurt), Harold Robertson Jr, Steven Robertson, and Pastor Todd Robertson (Rita); 5 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rev. Robertson's homegoing service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Todd Robertson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-8:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and on Thursday, 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

You can submit Online Condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 8, 2019
