Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Bryan "B.k." Hill Obituary
Bryan "B.K." Hill, 57, of Henderson, Kentucky, was called home on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Bryan was a 1980 graduate of Henderson County Senior High School and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He moved his family to the Houston, Texas, area where he was a successful plant superintendant with Albemarle and AKZONobel. Bryan was then recruited by and accepted a position with KIOR Biofuels where he was in charge of overseeing all plant operations. Bryan was devoted to his work, his family, and UK Basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "C.B" Hill, Sr., and Inez Marie Hill.

Survivors include his dedicated wife, Scarlet Davis Hill; his loving children, Mary Bryan Hill Snyder and her husband, Ryan, and Cade "C.B." Hill and his fiancé, Samantha Ball, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Lisa Hill Billings of Henderson, Kentucky; two brothers, Clarence "Bernie" Hill, Jr., and his wife, Kathy, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Brad Hill of Burnsville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Taylor, Lexie, Addie, Jarrick, and Grayson; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
