CAMILLA MITCHELL HASAN
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Camilla Mitchell Hasan passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born on October 11, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana, and was raised in Henderson, Kentucky.
After attending Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, Camilla moved to Los Angeles, where she met and married her husband, Syed A. Hasan. After leaving Los Angeles, Camilla and Syed moved to Cambridge, England, where they welcomed their daughter, Laila. From there, the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and then to Phoenix, Arizona, where they welcomed their son, Kamron. The family then moved to Spokane, Washington, before settling in Tucson, Arizona. Camilla moved back to Henderson in 2014 to help care for her mother, Ruth, and resided in Henderson thereafter.
Camilla devoted herself to her family. Most recently, she was relishing life as a grandmother. Camilla was known for her intricate hand crafts and love of animals and enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, and travelling the world with her family and friends. No hobby quite compared to her commitment to social justice and civic duty—interests she passionately championed as former President of the Henderson United Democratic Woman's Club.
Camilla was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Leonard Mitchell, and her sister, Laura.
Camilla is survived by her daughter, Laila Hasan of Paris, France; her son and his wife, Kamron and Jordan Hasan, and Camilla's granddaughter, Edith Ruth Hasan, of Omaha, Nebraska; and Syed A. Hasan of Green Valley, Arizona.
Due to the restrictions caused by the current health crisis, a memorial service in Camilla's honor will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Camilla's memory to New Hope Animal Rescue, 526 Atkinson Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420, or ACLU of Kentucky, 325 West Main Street, Suite 2210, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from May 8 to May 10, 2020