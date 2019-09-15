|
Carl Fielding Bonnell
Henderson - Carl Fielding Bonnell, 89, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Henderson, KY.
Mr. Bonnell was born July 1, 1930 in Henderson to the late Otis and Mary Weatherford Bonnell. He was the owner of the Sportsman's Corner.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer, Edward, Elvin, Bert, and Louis Bonnell.
Mr. Bonnell is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Bonnell; three children, Carl F. Bonnell, Jr. and wife Karen of Foley, AL, Evonne Renee Rickard of Henderson, Kimberly Michelle White and husband Troy of Newburgh, IN; one sister, Katherine Elson of California; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16 at Fernwood Cemetery with Dr. Todd Linn officiating.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice or Henderson First Baptist Church.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 15, 2019