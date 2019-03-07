Carl Morton Fambrough



Henderson, KY



Carl Morton Fambrough, age 74, of Hanson, KY, formerly of Henderson, KY went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital, Madisonville, KY.



Carl suffered a stroke in 2012 that left him paralyzed. He was a resident of Western Kentucky Veterans Center for the last seven years. Carl was an Air Force Veteran and a KY Colonel. He loved music and played the tuba in the Henderson City High School Band. Carl also attended classes at Henderson Community College. He worked in the Henderson County School System as custodian of Central Elementary School. He enjoyed horse racing and visiting Ellis Park as well as other surrounding race tracks. Carl had an impressive baseball card collection and was an avid U.K. basketball fan.



Carl was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Ruth Cohron Fambrough; brother, Bill Fambrough; sisters, Henrietta Coley (John), and Janie Gilmore (Mike); brothers in law: Bob Perry, Jim Riley, and Danny Middleton.



Carl is survived by his sisters, Mary Grace Riley, Linda Middleton, and Debbie Leinenbach and her husband John of Henderson, KY; brother, Jack Fambrough and his wife Donna of Cedar Hill, MO; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Relatives and friends are invited to Carl's Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until the service time at Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Mr. Jack Fambrough officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Western Kentucky Veterans Center, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.



Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary