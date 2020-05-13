|
|
Carl T. "C.T." Fuller
Henderson, KY - Carl T. "C.T." Fuller, age 51, of Henderson, KY, passed away on May 11, 2020. C.T. was born August 25, 1968. He was an avid sports fan (particularly the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds) who enjoyed fishing, playing cards and a good game of poker. C.T. had the ability to talk to someone for hours and if you met him in his childhood or last week you were a friend forever and he would grace you with his signature grin anytime he saw you. He loved little children and playing with them and then turning them over to their parents.
He is survived by a son Chase Fuller of Murray, KY, a daughter Liza Fuller of Henderson, KY; parents Carl and Mary Lou Fuller, brother Dane (Joie) Fuller all of Henderson, KY; aunts and uncles: Tommy (Karen) Knight, Ritha (Terry) Box all of Henderson, KY and Kay (Coleman) Nunn of Corsicana, TX; nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic all services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 13 to May 14, 2020