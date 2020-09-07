Carla Crook
Bluff City - Carla Crook, age 63, of Bluff City, passed away at 6:08 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Carla was preceded in death by her father and his wife, Frank and Hazel Byrd, and her mother and her husband, Peggy and CJ Liggett.
Carla was devoted to the Lord and loved her family. She was a stay at home mother and homemaker and had the special gift of hospitality. People want to be where they feel welcomed and loved and Carla always had a porch-full of friends and family who knew they were both. She had a heart of gold and will be sorely missed.
Carla is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ralph Crook; daughter Crystal Rigdon and her husband Philip of Henderson, KY; son David Crook and his wife Kristan of Henderson, KY; brothers Mark Byrd and his wife Gayle of Corydon, KY and Ray Byrd and his wife Cindy of Walkerton, IN; grandchildren: Laci Crook, Brock Crook, Christopher Crook, Jeffery Vaughn, and Logan Vaughn; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Carla's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Du Pey Baptist Church in Bluff City with visitation beginning that morning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery in Hebbardsville, KY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Du Pey Baptist Church.
