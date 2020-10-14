1/1
Carla Jo Mayes Cuellar Watts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Jo Mayes Cuellar Watts

Henderson, KY - Carla Jo Mayes Cuellar Watts, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Virginia Mayes, her first husband Saul Cuellar, Jr., and her grandmother Nola Puckett.

Carla, our angel on earth. She left us with so much to think about. Those who had the pleasure of knowing this sweet woman knew that she was a woman of character. She was genuine, loving, compassionate, self- sacrificing, and most importantly, God fearing. In times of hardship she would make a way to conquer while setting a wonderful example. She left us with a bold statement. That statement is you will have all your needs met if you believe and walk obediently. You will always have enough to give and will always have strength. Now let us rejoice in God for lending us an angel, a pure soul. Thank you God and you Carla. Rest easy, your work here on earth is finished. You will forever be in our hearts.

Survivors include her three daughters: Andreanna Allee and her husband David, Wendy Flahardy, and Katherine Moss and her husband Matthew all of Henderson, KY; three sons: Saul Cuellar, John Cuellar, and Javier Cuellar and his wife Lori all of Henderson, KY; one sister Billie Jean Spencer and her husband Freddy of Marion, NC; two brothers Mark Mayes and his wife Kim of Morganfield, KY and Charlie Mayes and his wife Sara of Newburgh, IN;

29 Grandchildren: Whitley, Devin, Slade, Emma, Brody, Kanon, Kreighton, Hunter, Kayla, Dakota, Cameron, Diego, Parker, Scarlett, Brooklyn, Dwaine, Maci, Skylar, Taylor, Daniel, Amanda, Kelsie, Javier Jr, Colton, John Michael, Aishia, Ryan, Shawn, Zach; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Carla's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Jack Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton-Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved