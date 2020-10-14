Carla Jo Mayes Cuellar Watts
Henderson, KY - Carla Jo Mayes Cuellar Watts, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Virginia Mayes, her first husband Saul Cuellar, Jr., and her grandmother Nola Puckett.
Carla, our angel on earth. She left us with so much to think about. Those who had the pleasure of knowing this sweet woman knew that she was a woman of character. She was genuine, loving, compassionate, self- sacrificing, and most importantly, God fearing. In times of hardship she would make a way to conquer while setting a wonderful example. She left us with a bold statement. That statement is you will have all your needs met if you believe and walk obediently. You will always have enough to give and will always have strength. Now let us rejoice in God for lending us an angel, a pure soul. Thank you God and you Carla. Rest easy, your work here on earth is finished. You will forever be in our hearts.
Survivors include her three daughters: Andreanna Allee and her husband David, Wendy Flahardy, and Katherine Moss and her husband Matthew all of Henderson, KY; three sons: Saul Cuellar, John Cuellar, and Javier Cuellar and his wife Lori all of Henderson, KY; one sister Billie Jean Spencer and her husband Freddy of Marion, NC; two brothers Mark Mayes and his wife Kim of Morganfield, KY and Charlie Mayes and his wife Sara of Newburgh, IN;
29 Grandchildren: Whitley, Devin, Slade, Emma, Brody, Kanon, Kreighton, Hunter, Kayla, Dakota, Cameron, Diego, Parker, Scarlett, Brooklyn, Dwaine, Maci, Skylar, Taylor, Daniel, Amanda, Kelsie, Javier Jr, Colton, John Michael, Aishia, Ryan, Shawn, Zach; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Carla's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Jack Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
