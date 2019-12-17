|
Carlene Williams
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Carlene Williams, 83, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 1, 1936, in Henderson, Kentucky, to the late Curtis and Claire King Miller. Carlene graduated from Holy Name High School and Brescia College. After graduating, she worked at Spencer Chemical before becoming involved in the family Thoroughbred business. Carlene was enthusiastic about family, Henderson County sports, and Thoroughbred horse racing and always had a kind word for everyone. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Bob; four children, Brian Williams and his wife, Doneta, Eric Williams and his wife, Laura, Chris "Tater" Williams and his wife, Tammy, and Leigh Anne "Tootie" Herron and her husband, Mark, all of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Caron Luden and her husband, Jerry, of Indianapolis, Indiana; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
There will be a private family service.
Contributions may be made to .
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019