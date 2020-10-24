1/1
Carma "Lynn" Mann
Carma "Lynn" Mann

Henderson - Carma "Lynn" Mann, 78, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.

She was born in Henderson on February 6, 1942 to the late Houston and Mary (Winstead) Stone.

She was of the Baptist faith and was very active with volunteer work. She loved being around family, especially her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joel "Tommy" Mann, son, Monte Williams, and stepson, Joey Mann.

She is survived by her children, Melody Stanley (Keith) of Henderson, Christopher Overfield (Brenda) of Charlestown, IN, Chad Overfield of Henderson, Todd Overfield of Henderson, Brad Overfield of Henderson, Tiffany (Mann) Berrong of Henderson, and stepdaughter, Vicki Martin (Tom) of Newburgh, IN; sisters, Cheryl Nally (Donnie) of Henderson and Gisele Purdy of Henderson; 26 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; and former son-in-law, Mike Berrong.

Funeral services are private at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. John Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27 from 3-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 28 from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., both at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
