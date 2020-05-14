|
Carol Curry Hammond
Evansville - Carol Curry Hammond passed away peacefully at 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born April 16, 1957 in Ionia, Michigan, the daughter of Charles L. Curry and Virginia (Buckles) Curry.
Carol was a 1975 graduate of Henderson County High School in Henderson, Kentucky and attended Henderson Community College. She was employed for several years at Feather Your Nest in Newburgh, Indiana. Carol loved animals, from her first pet dog, Boots, to her last pet cat, Hazel Jones. Carol also loved music, having a good laugh, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Carol are two daughters, Carrie (Eric) Larson and Aimee Sigler (Robb Baugh), both of Evansville; two brothers, Ken (Becki) Curry of Louisville, Kentucky and Lex (Paula) Curry of Naples, Florida; one granddaughter, Gretchen Smither of Evansville; and life-long friend, Brigette Howard.
Family will gather at a future date for a Celebration of Life Service.
Published in The Gleaner from May 14 to May 17, 2020