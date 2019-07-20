|
Carol Gibson
Henderson - Carol (Smith) Gibson, 69, of Henderson passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home.
She was born on January 30, 1950 in Owensboro, KY to the late William and Anna Lee (Grant) Smith.
Carol was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson. She was a teacher at Holy Name of Jesus School for 32 years. She enjoyed serving her community and playing softball. Carol loved spending time with family and friends and loved her grandchildren dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years William "Bill" Gibson; sister, Bobbie Heller; and brother, Freddie Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Kasey Crosby (David) of Indianapolis, IN and Molly Roberts (Rex) of Henderson; son, Lucas Gibson of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Mary Jean Leonhard, Rosie Clary (Sonny) and Martha Morris (Chico); two grandchildren, Jackson Crosby and Caroline Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson with Father Larry McBride officiating.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21 from 3-8 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. and on Monday, from 10-11:30 a.m., both at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to: Masses at Holy Name, St. Vincent DePaul and/or Holy Name School Endowment Fund.
Published in The Gleaner on July 20, 2019