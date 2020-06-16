Carol Lawrence
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lawrence

Robards, KY - Carol LeAnne Lawrence, 53, passed away Sunday morning, June 14th, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes. She was born July 28th, 1966 to Wayne and Carol Lawrence. LeAnne was a stay-at-home mother and bookkeeper, who worked hard all of her life. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She always looked for the best in all those around her and will be missed by all who knew her. She accepted Christ at age 6 and was a member of Robards Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Lawrence and her grandparents.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Lawrence; 3 daughters, Meghan Vandergrift, Bethany Stone, Alleigh Roberts (Sam); 2 sons, Dillon Goldsberry, and Steven Goldsberry; and was a Nae-Nae to 5 Grandchildren Kaden, Breanna, Katie-Beth, Kallie-Anne, and Kendrick; 2 nephews, Carter, Cameron (Chloe) and her niece, Courtney (Mason).

Funeral services will be private.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved