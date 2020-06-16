Carol Lawrence
Robards, KY - Carol LeAnne Lawrence, 53, passed away Sunday morning, June 14th, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes. She was born July 28th, 1966 to Wayne and Carol Lawrence. LeAnne was a stay-at-home mother and bookkeeper, who worked hard all of her life. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She always looked for the best in all those around her and will be missed by all who knew her. She accepted Christ at age 6 and was a member of Robards Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Lawrence and her grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Lawrence; 3 daughters, Meghan Vandergrift, Bethany Stone, Alleigh Roberts (Sam); 2 sons, Dillon Goldsberry, and Steven Goldsberry; and was a Nae-Nae to 5 Grandchildren Kaden, Breanna, Katie-Beth, Kallie-Anne, and Kendrick; 2 nephews, Carter, Cameron (Chloe) and her niece, Courtney (Mason).
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.