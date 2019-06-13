Carol Swanson



Henderson - Carol Swanson, age 71, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:53 a.m. Monday June 10, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Carol worked for many years in retail, Wal-Mart most notably. She was a talented cook and had the opportunity to attend culinary school with a scholarship. Carol liked going places and seeing new things, mostly from the back seat of her daughter's motorcycle. In more recent years, Carol could always find time for a good story; cozying up to her newest kindle download was a treat. Carol was a dog lover, and her pet Chihuahua "Punpkin" was her precious baby.



In addition to her parents, Herman and Arcelia Pray, Carol was preceded in death by her siblings Howard Pray, Joyce Hayhearst, and Shirley Feggette.



Carol is survived by her children Carrie Swanson of Henderson, KY and Daniel Swanson of Louisville, KY. Carol's family will host a private gathering to celebrate her life.