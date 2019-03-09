|
|
|
Carole Anne Pippin Rigdon
Henderson, KY
Carole Anne Rigdon, 50, passed away Wednesday, 3/6/19 2019 at Methodist Hospital. She was preceded in death by parents H.R. and Margery Pippin. She is survived by her children Jonathan Sauer and Zachary Rigdon; companion Tony Horner; sister Janice Hearin; and 5 brothers: H.R. Jr., Tommy, Jackie, John, and Paul. Carole's Life Celebration will be 5-6 p.m. Sunday, 3/10/19 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held that evening at 6 p.m. with Tommy Pippin officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 9, 2019
