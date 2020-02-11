|
|
Carolyn Dixon
Henderson,KY - Carolyn Bernice Dixon, 72, of Henderson, KY passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN under the care of Kindred Hospice.
She was born in Cairo, KY to the late Sherman and Hazel (Alderson) Dixon. She dedicated her career to the service of others in the healthcare and social work fields. She enjoyed reading and gardening and event planning. Carolyn was of the Baptist Faith and attended First Baptist Church in Henderson.
She spent the earlier years of her retirement being a full-time grandmother. It was her passion to be able to assist and care for those she loved. Her most recent years she lived among the residents at Redbank's Regency Apartments. It was there that she made many good friends and together they assisted and uplifted one another.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Dixon, Lois Royster, Joyce Cates and husband, Jim; brother-in-law, Jeff Lemeron and special friend, Larry Imel.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Lisa Zollner and husband Nathan; sisters, Margaret Beals and husband, Aaron, Marian Lemeron and brother-in-law, Bob Royster. She was a beloved grandmother by her grandchildren, Shelby and Melanie Oglesby, John and Ben Zollner; many nieces and nephews and was a foster grandmother to many.
A graveside service will be held sometime in the spring at Fairmont Cemetery as to allow out of town family to attend.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can take the form of donations to Henderson's United Way or donations of non-perishable food to Red Banks Regency's resident food bank.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020