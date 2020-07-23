Carolyn J. Croft



Louisville - Carolyn J. Croft, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



She is survived by her children; daughter, Sandy Croft Niehaus (Bill); sons, Mark Croft and Ken Croft, and her treasured grandchildren; Tanner Niehaus (Carley), Remi and Cassidy Niehaus, and Kelsey and Tyler Croft.



A private graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at High Noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Future plans of a Celebration of Life to come.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Arrow Fund (1000 Envoy Circle, Louisville, Kentucky 40299) in her name.









