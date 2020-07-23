1/1
Carolyn J. Croft
Carolyn J. Croft

Louisville - Carolyn J. Croft, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Sandy Croft Niehaus (Bill); sons, Mark Croft and Ken Croft, and her treasured grandchildren; Tanner Niehaus (Carley), Remi and Cassidy Niehaus, and Kelsey and Tyler Croft.

A private graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at High Noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Future plans of a Celebration of Life to come.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Arrow Fund (1000 Envoy Circle, Louisville, Kentucky 40299) in her name.




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
