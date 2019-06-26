Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Carolyn Nelson
Uniontown - Carolyn "Dolly" Nelson, age 62 of Uniontown, KY passed Monday, 6/17/19 at her home. She was a loving homemaker, mother, Mamaw, sister, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents Welzie & Thelma Coker; infant daughter LisaNelson; son Jonathan Nelson; siblings Bob Coker and Don Coker. Survivors include her husband Orville Nelson of Uniontown; daughterBeth Hogge & Husband Wes of Henderson; 2 sons Jason Nelson & Wife Rebecca of Henderson & William Nelson & Wife Abby of Henderson; Grandchildren Zachary Nelson & Wife Elizabeth of Henderson, Alysa Seats & Husband Dylan of Corydon, Jessica Teague of Evansville, IN, Nathan Nelson of Uniontown, Kaleb, Karlee, and Klaire Nelson of Henderson, Bentley & Levi Hogge of Henderson, Great GrandchildBraxton Austin of Henderson; Sisters Sue Coker of Uniontown, Peggy Burke of Smith Mills, Linda Burke of Smith Mills, Mary Jane Rust of Morganfield; BrothersTom Coker of Smith Mills, John Coker of Uniontown, Tuffy Coker of Uniontown, Charlie Coker of Morganfield, Joe Coker of Uniontown, David Coker of Morganfield, Kenny Mike Coker of Morganfield. Funeral service will be 1 PM Thursday 6/20/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Mike Snyder will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and 11 Am until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 26, 2019
