Carolyn "Gummie" Norris
Carolyn "Gummie" Norris

Morganfield, KY - Carolyn "Gummie" Norris, age 67 of Morganfield, KY passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. She was born April 9, 1953 to the late Theodore and Sylvia Tucker. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Reed. Survivors include: daughter, Roshonda O'Leary of Morganfield, KY; son, Michael Martin of Morganfield, KY; 3 brothers, Elmer Tucker of Comanche, IA, Gordon Bebout of Benton, IL, and Lewis Wayne Bebout of Pickneyville, IL; 3 sisters,Linda Beers of Johnston City, IL, Thelma Jackson of Rosiclaire, IL, and Patricia Wegener of Hudson, WI; 3 Grandchildren; 1 Great Granddaughter. The service will be 10AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. The burial will be in Empire Cemetery in Elizabethtown, IL. The visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday and 9AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Carolyn Norris Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
