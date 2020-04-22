|
|
Catherine Brown
Henderson, KY - Catherine L. Brown, 84, transitioned from earth to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020 at the Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Macon, GA to the late Joseph H. and Minnie S. Warren. Catherine received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Evansville. She was a Registered Nurse but worked for 14 years as the City Clerk of Corydon, KY. She received many awards from Henderson County Community College including the Presidents Diversity Award in 2010. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church for many years where she served as the pianist. She leaves to cherish her memory, nephews & nieces: Craig Butler (California), Alan Butler (Texas), Christel Davis (Georgia), and Princess Davis; sister in law: Martha Brown; and a host of church family and friends. Private graveside services will be held, 1:00 p.m. Friday April 24, 2020 at UBF Cemetery in Corydon. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020