Services
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Brown Obituary
Catherine Brown

Henderson, KY - Catherine L. Brown, 84, transitioned from earth to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020 at the Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Macon, GA to the late Joseph H. and Minnie S. Warren. Catherine received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Evansville. She was a Registered Nurse but worked for 14 years as the City Clerk of Corydon, KY. She received many awards from Henderson County Community College including the Presidents Diversity Award in 2010. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church for many years where she served as the pianist. She leaves to cherish her memory, nephews & nieces: Craig Butler (California), Alan Butler (Texas), Christel Davis (Georgia), and Princess Davis; sister in law: Martha Brown; and a host of church family and friends. Private graveside services will be held, 1:00 p.m. Friday April 24, 2020 at UBF Cemetery in Corydon. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -