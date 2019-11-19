Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Catherine Fletcher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ruth "Cathy" Fletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ruth "Cathy" Fletcher Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Ruth Fletcher

Henderson, Kentucky - Catherine "Cathy" Ruth Fletcher, 66, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home.

Cathy was a retired infant neonatal high risk nurse having worked for St. Mary's Medical Center for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Leroy and Ruth Ernestine Fletcher.

Survivors include one sister, Carol Jean Moseley of Little Dixie, Kentucky; two brothers, Edward Michael Fletcher and his wife, Donna, of Little Dixie, Kentucky, and Charles Alan Fletcher and his wife, Karen, of Robards, Kentucky; six nieces and nephews, Rachel Garrison of Birmingham, Alabama, Joseph Michael Fletcher of Little Dixie, Kentucky, Meredith Lindsey Fletcher of Little Dixie, Kentucky, Erin Peirce of Louisville, Kentucky, Joshua Fletcher of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jonathan David Ross of Baskett, Kentucky; four great-nieces and three great-nephews,

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Gary Puryear and David Salisbury will officiate. Private burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -