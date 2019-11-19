|
|
Catherine "Cathy" Ruth Fletcher
Henderson, Kentucky - Catherine "Cathy" Ruth Fletcher, 66, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home.
Cathy was a retired infant neonatal high risk nurse having worked for St. Mary's Medical Center for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Leroy and Ruth Ernestine Fletcher.
Survivors include one sister, Carol Jean Moseley of Little Dixie, Kentucky; two brothers, Edward Michael Fletcher and his wife, Donna, of Little Dixie, Kentucky, and Charles Alan Fletcher and his wife, Karen, of Robards, Kentucky; six nieces and nephews, Rachel Garrison of Birmingham, Alabama, Joseph Michael Fletcher of Little Dixie, Kentucky, Meredith Lindsey Fletcher of Little Dixie, Kentucky, Erin Peirce of Louisville, Kentucky, Joshua Fletcher of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jonathan David Ross of Baskett, Kentucky; four great-nieces and three great-nephews,
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Gary Puryear and David Salisbury will officiate. Private burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019