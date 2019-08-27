|
|
Cathlean Hensley
Henderson - Cathlean F. Hensley, 69 of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born in Evansville, IN on August 17, 1950 to the late C.E. Edwards and Queen (Simpson) Edwards. Cathlean was a member of the Sebree United Methodist Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Denny Edwards. Cathlean is survived by her mother; Queenie Edwards of Henderson, KY, 2 sons; Dwight Hensley and wife Rachel of Henderson, KY, Dennis Hensley and wife Lori off Haubstadt, IN. Sister; Mary Lou Nance and husband Bill of Madisonville, KY. Brother; Greg Edwards and wife Charlotte of Poole, KY. 10 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild, Aunt, Nieces and Nephews. Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Rev. Alec Hensley will officiate.
Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Brad Hensley, Brooke Hensley, Jordan Bentley, Conrad Hensley, Xiaver French and Shawn Russelburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 27, 2019