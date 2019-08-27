Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathlean Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathlean Hensley


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathlean Hensley Obituary
Cathlean Hensley

Henderson - Cathlean F. Hensley, 69 of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born in Evansville, IN on August 17, 1950 to the late C.E. Edwards and Queen (Simpson) Edwards. Cathlean was a member of the Sebree United Methodist Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Denny Edwards. Cathlean is survived by her mother; Queenie Edwards of Henderson, KY, 2 sons; Dwight Hensley and wife Rachel of Henderson, KY, Dennis Hensley and wife Lori off Haubstadt, IN. Sister; Mary Lou Nance and husband Bill of Madisonville, KY. Brother; Greg Edwards and wife Charlotte of Poole, KY. 10 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild, Aunt, Nieces and Nephews. Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Rev. Alec Hensley will officiate.

Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Brad Hensley, Brooke Hensley, Jordan Bentley, Conrad Hensley, Xiaver French and Shawn Russelburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathlean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now