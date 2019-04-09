|
Cecil M. Gish
Fairfield
Cecil M. Gish, 76, of Fairfield passed away at 3:53PM on Sunday April 7th, 2019 at his home. He was a painter and a missionary. Cecil was born in Henderson KY on March 16, 1943 to Robert and Pearl (Harris) Gish. He married Ann Walker on March 2, 1962.
Cecil is survived by his Wife- Ann Gish of Fairfield; Daughters- Cecilia (Mark) Blanford of Poole KY, Angie Gish of Fairfield, and Rachel (James) Busby of Birmingham AL; Son- Christopher Gish of Fairfield; Grandchildren- Christopher (Felicia) Scott and Brittney Scott both of Fairfield, and Allie and Alyssa Ewing of Birmingham AL; 2 Great Grandchildren- Venice Scott and Azlynn Heck.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister, 4 brothers, and a Great-Granddaughter- Vaida Scott.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM Wednesday April 10th at Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Per Cecil's wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.
Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 9, 2019