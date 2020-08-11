1/1
Cecle E. Barclay
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecle E. Barclay

Decatur, IL - Cecle E. Barclay, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away on August 9, 2020 at 3:20 AM in Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Cecle was born on July 6, 1949 in Henderson, KY, the son of Jim and Mary McCommac Barclay. Cecle married Diane Harlow on June 3, 1978 in Robards, KY. Diane survives. Cecle is also survived by his 2 daughters: Amber (Mike) Allen of Monticello; MaraBeth Barclay of Decatur; 4 grandchildren: Megan, Jayden, Ethan, and Lucas; 1 sister: Carol (Jim) Fechtmeister of Poseyville, IN; many nieces and nephews also survive. Cecle was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers Harold and Mike.

Cecle was a member of Carpenters Local in Kentucky. He enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed all sports...go Cards , go Cats.

Per Cecle's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL with Cecle's arrangements. Please view his obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved