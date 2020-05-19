|
Chad Ulric Buckman
Henderson, Kentucky - Chad Ulric Buckman, 44, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chad was born on August 30, 1975, to Paul Ulric and Margaret Buckman. He was a proud graduate of Henderson County High School, where he was inducted into the HC Sports Hall of Fame. He went on to play baseball for the University of Kentucky.
Chad donated countless hours to baseball fundraisers and helped others grow a love of baseball. He was a great all-around person. He had an infectious smile and a way of making everyone around him happy. We knew he was a rare breed as a little boy. He was always on board to participate with any cool sounding idea, especially anything sports related. He had just the right amount of competitiveness to make anything fun. Chad was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He touched many lives with his generosity. We will all miss his witty banter and kind personality.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Edward and Margaret Lucille Marks and Charles Ulric and Agnes Lucille "Cricket" Buckman; and his uncles, Michael "Mike" Wayne Marks and Kenneth "Kenny" Edward Marks.
Survivors include the light of his life, his daughter Lanie Renee Buckman; his parents, Paul and Margaret Buckman; his sister, Paula Rucks and her husband, Ben; his nephews, Logan and Brady Rucks; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chad is also survived by his extended family at Accuride Corporation and many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Chad's family wishes to give a special thank you to the people of St. Anthony's Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days and to extend our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of support offered by his family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to benefit Lanie Buckman by making checks payable to Edward Jones, c/o Lanie Buckman College Fund, 2630 U.S. Highway 41 North, Suite C, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 19 to May 24, 2020