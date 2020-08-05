CHANDA DAVIS LIEBO
NEWBURGH, IN, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Chanda Davis Liebo, 65, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born July 20, 1955, to the late Edward Crafton and Joyce Elizabeth Priest Davis. Chanda was a graduate of Henderson County High School and Western Kentucky University and received her nursing degree and Master's Degree from University of Evansville. She was employed as a school nurse at Dexter Elementary in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. Chanda was also the former Director of Home Care Nursing at St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, Kentucky, and former Director of Hospice Operations at Deaconess VNA Plus in Evansville, Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Liebo, who died August 12, 2013.
Survivors include her two sons, David Elliott Short and his wife, Jenia, of Evansville, Indiana, and Ryan Edward Short and his wife, Lacey, of Newburgh, Indiana; her companion, Terry Albright of Evansville, Indiana; one brother, Scott P. Davis and his wife, Pam, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Julie Peyton and her husband, Jeff, of Athens, Georgia; two grandsons, David Hunter Short and Barrett Edward Short; nieces and one nephew.
A private family memorial service will be held.
There will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2021 on the Davis Family Farm in Hebbardsville, Kentucky.
Contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
