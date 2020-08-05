1/1
Chanda Davis Liebo
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHANDA DAVIS LIEBO

NEWBURGH, IN, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Chanda Davis Liebo, 65, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was born July 20, 1955, to the late Edward Crafton and Joyce Elizabeth Priest Davis. Chanda was a graduate of Henderson County High School and Western Kentucky University and received her nursing degree and Master's Degree from University of Evansville. She was employed as a school nurse at Dexter Elementary in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. Chanda was also the former Director of Home Care Nursing at St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, Kentucky, and former Director of Hospice Operations at Deaconess VNA Plus in Evansville, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Liebo, who died August 12, 2013.

Survivors include her two sons, David Elliott Short and his wife, Jenia, of Evansville, Indiana, and Ryan Edward Short and his wife, Lacey, of Newburgh, Indiana; her companion, Terry Albright of Evansville, Indiana; one brother, Scott P. Davis and his wife, Pam, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Julie Peyton and her husband, Jeff, of Athens, Georgia; two grandsons, David Hunter Short and Barrett Edward Short; nieces and one nephew.

A private family memorial service will be held.

There will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2021 on the Davis Family Farm in Hebbardsville, Kentucky.

Contributions may be made to the Linda E. White Hospice House or St. Anthony's Hospice.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved