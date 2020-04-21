|
Charla Mauzy
Morganfield, KY - Charla Jean Mauzy, age 83 passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Breckinridge Place in Morganfield, KY. She was born March 15, 1937 to the late Jean Hughes Mauzy and Cap Mauzy. She was a longtime librarian in the Union County Public School system. She was an avid card player and enjoyed traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Charles Davis Omer, Survivors include: sister, Mrs. Charles D. Sharon Omer of Sturgis, KY; nephew, Scott Omer and wife Peggy of Sturgis, KY; niece, Melissa Britton and husband Rob of Georgia; great nieces and nephews, Lauren Turley and husband Doug, Ali Davis and husband Lance, Jackson Britton, Hadley Britton, Taylor Britton, Emalyne Davis, Mason Turley
, Emmett Davis. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union County Retired Teachers Association or the Union County Public Library.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020