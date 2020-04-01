|
|
Charlene Tomlin, age 91 of Uniontown, KY died Sunday 3/29/20 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. .She was born June 18, 1928 in DeKalb County, TN to the late Charlie & Hettie Hale. She was devoted member of Sturgis Baptist Church. She was the pizza cook at the Dairy Maid in Morganfield for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Tomlin to whom she was married July 30, 1949; daughter Pamela Ann Tomlin; brother Loyd Hale; 2 sisters Ruby Allison and Mary Hester Hale.
Survivors include Niece, Brenda Allison of Carthage, TN; 3 nephews, Lenard Allison of Lebanon, TN, E.G. Wilson of Lascassas, TN, Doug Wilson of Lascassas, TN.
Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
Online condolences can be made at
www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
*In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*
A memorial service is planned for a later date at Sturgis Baptist Church once restrictions are lifted. Rev. Matthew Thrower will officiate at the private service and the memorial service.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020