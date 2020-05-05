|
|
Charles Carter (CC) McCall
Franklin, TN - Charles Carter (CC) McCall (83 years old) of Franklin, TN passed away at his home on May 1, 2020. Charles was born in Hollywood, California on August 20, 1936, to Tera and Charles W McCall. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and Auburn University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Forestry. Charles married Carolyn and together they had 3 children (Tony, Lisa and Chris). He worked in forestry and strip mine reclamation for the states of Kentucky, Montana & Colorado. He enjoyed all things in nature and spending time with his family. He was a kind man and his outgoing personality spread joy to all he knew. Charles was a member of West Franklin Baptist Church. Charles is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Lisa; son Chris (wife-Mandy); grandchildren Drew (wife-Lindsay), Justin, Landon, Easton, Brown and Knox; great-grandchildren Piper and Brody. He was predeceased by his son, Tony McCall. Memorial services will be held at Vernal Grove Cemetery in Greenville, KY on May 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Gleaner from May 5 to May 13, 2020