Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Henderson - Charles Collins, age 61, of Henderson, KY, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Bethel Collins and his mother Daisy Walters.

Charles is survived by his daughter Krista Schriber and her husband Marvin; son Charles Dustin Collins; sisters: Paula Collins, Terry Clement, and Cathy Varble; grandchildren: Matthew Schriber, Dylan Potoka, Cole Schriber, and Chrissy Schriber; great grandchildren: Harley, Laura Lee, and Liam; nieces and nephews.

There will be no service at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunttapp.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
