Charles "Charlie" Darrell Stone
Henderson, KY - Charles "Charlie" Darrell Stone, age 72, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Vernon and Rose Stone, his siblings, June Beumer, Judy Kurtz, Alice Goodwin, Lee Edward Stone, Kenneth Earl Stone, Vernon Ray Stone, Robert F. Stone, and Steve D. Stone.
Charlie was a self-employed mechanic and owned and operated Stone Automotive. Years ago, he worked for the City Gas Department. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 44 years Clara Stone of Henderson, KY; 4 daughters: Dana Vazquez of Henderson, KY, Christie Wilson (Michael) of Sebree, KY, Joanie Stone (Rocky Craddock) of Henderson, KY,
and Lisa Brady of Henderson, KY; 2 sons Mark Stone (Donya Dicken) of Irvine, KY and Devin Stone of Sebree, KY; 1 sister Sharon Tines of Henderson, KY; 4 brothers: Johnny Stone, Lee Stone, Terry Stone, and David Stone all of Henderson, KY; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Charlie's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718.
