|
|
Charles Franklin "Frog" Dixon, Jr.
Henderson, KY
Charles Franklin "Frog" Dixon, Jr., 91, of Henderson, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing and Rehab in Henderson.
He was born in Union County on Saturday, September 10, 1927 to the late Charles Franklin, Sr. and Ruth (Strock) Dixon.
Mr. Dixon was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Henderson and of the American Legion Worsham Post #40. He enjoyed working with his wife while maintaining the grounds at Seventh-day Adventist in Ohio County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Howard Stephen Dixon and Charles Bryan Dixon; grandsons, Jacob Dixon, Kristopher Kirtley and Marvin Trent; and son in law, Dr. Mike Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rena Mae (Hoskins) Dixon; daughters, Carolyn Turner (Wes), Barbara Walker and Pam Westerman (Wes), all of Henderson; son, Quince Kirtley (Marie) of Corydon; two daughters in law, Janice Dixon and Kathy Dixon, both of Henderson; nine grandchildren, Heather Knight (Jason), Jeremy Littrell (Laci), Audrey Walker, Dr. Matt Walker, Kimberly Sowle, Katie Tomas, Brandi Lopez, Steven Vanover, Justin Westerman and Josh Dixon; 17 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 30 at 2 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Pastor James Hickerman officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson with military rites conducted by American Legion Worsham Post #40 Burial Detail.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30 from 10 AM until 2 PM at the funeral home.
Pall bearers will be Jeremy Littrell, Logan Littrell, Matt Walker, Justin Westerman, Mark Hoskins and Jason Hoskins.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 29, 2019