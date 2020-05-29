Charles E. Johns, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.After retiring from General Electric in Frankfort, Kentucky, he returned to Henderson, Kentucky, in 2003. He enjoyed spending time golfing and volunteering at and contributing to the growth of the Brain Injury Adventure Camp.He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Velda Johns, who died March 9, 2010; one grandson, Timothy Karl "T.K." Johns, who died February 10, 2018; and his parents, Lloyd Mason and Mary Evans Davis Johns.Survivors include three daughters, Kay Mulligan and Ellen Redding and her husband, Randall, both of Henderson, Kentucky, and Anne Watson and her husband, Ken, of Greenville, Indiana; one son, Tim Johns and his wife, Cindi, of Robards, Kentucky; one sister, Hellen Hurd of Robards, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Private family services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.Contributions may be made to Brain Injury Adventure Camp, P.O. Box 236, Robards, Kentucky 42452.Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be made at