Charles F. "Herbie" Hargis
Charles F. "Herbie" Hargis

Naples, FL - Charles F. "Herbie" Hargis, 67, of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Formerly of Henderson, KY, he had been a Naples resident for the last 36 years. He was born in Henderson on November 28, 1952, the son of Mallie (née Sharp) and Fred Hargis Jr.

Herbie was an accomplished musician despite the fact that he could not read music; instead, he played "by ear". All he had to do was listen to a tune and then he was able to replicate it. He also wrote his own music and songs! A charismatic entertainer, he started performing in bands beginning at the age of 14. These bands included Sirnax, Lavender Hill Mob, Yesterday's Papers, and Rainbow Crutch. He was a solo performer known as "The Keyboard Operator". He performed mainly in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. In Florida he performed in Naples, Ft. Myers Beach, and Marco Island. Music and entertaining was his passion and was admired by all that heard him perform. He never met a stranger! He attended Henderson Community College and served in the Kentucky Army National Guard. He was extremely proud of his grandsons and their enlistment in the Marine Corp.

Herbie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dr. Cathy Jo (née Griffin) Hargis; his beloved children, Rebekah Suzanne Hargis and Fred Jacob Hargis, both of Naples, FL; his sisters, Doris (Pete) Jones of Henderson, Jayne Diane Hargis of Henderson, Deborah (Mike) Wilke of Owensboro, KY and Venita Jo (Tim) Hooper of Campbellsville, KY; his grandsons, LCpl. Michael Hargis and PFC Vision Nelson, both of Camp Lejeune, NC; granddaughter, Mattayah Hargis of Naples; nine nephews and eight nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward Earl Hargis; and his son, Matthew Scott Hargis.

Visitation for family and friends will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m., followed by burial at Palm Royale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
